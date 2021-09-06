Where are the good men and women in Guyana?

Dear Editor,

I am enraged over the beating to death of Pandit Rishi Bharrat, right in front of his home in Crabwood Creek, last Saturday night. It is very hard to accept that one of our citizens could lose his life in front of his home, in front of his family, in front of his neighbours. Where were the police? Where were his neighbours? How could the neighbours allow something like this to happen in their community? Where was the proprietor for the shop where these men who allegedly murdered the Pandit, were imbibing? Where was Guyana? Or has this become Guyana?

This incident is extremely disturbing at many levels. As citizens of Guyana, as neighbours, as communities, as leaders, disciplined services, religious leaders, young people, public sector, private sector; the time has come for us to do some serious reflection about what it really means, to be first of all, a human being, and secondly, to be a Guyanese.

The proprietor of the establishment where these men were imbibing, has a responsibility by law, to ensure that patrons are not a nuisance to neighbours.

This story makes me sad, so very sad Editor. How could members of a community do nothing while one of their religious leaders gets beaten to death?

This is not a mere question of justice for the late Pandit and his family, the impact of this act will be wide-ranging – a wife has lost her husband, children have lost their father; and for those who have committed the crime, wives may now lose their husbands to prisons, children may have to grow up without their fathers playing a role and contributing to their lives because they are in prison; and I can go on about the economic, social, psychological and other impacts this one act could have on the families involved, as well as the wider community.

We cannot develop a society without common values, common principles, and common interest; fundamental to which is, respect for each other and love for our fellow citizens.

Albert Einstein said that ‘the world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything’. Edmund Burke similarly stated, ‘All that is necessary for the triumph of evil, is that good men do nothing’. My question is, where are the good men and women in Guyana? If we still have any, please step forward! I am stepping forward. Editor, and by you publishing this letter, you and your newspapers are stepping forward.

Yours faithfully,

Citizen Audreyanna Thomas