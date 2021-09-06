“A tie is better than a loss” -Anisa Mohammed on tied series against South Africa Women

West Indies Women stand-in captain Anisa Mohammed is taking the drawn WT20I series against South Africa Women as a plus heading into the 50-over format.

West Indies Women pulled off a five-wicket win in the final match of the three-game series Saturday to level the series and continue their undefeated series’ streak against South Africa Women.

After the match, Mohammed said, “And I’ve said to the girls before a tie looks better than a loss so I just want to commend the girls. I thought our bowlers bowled really well and the energy in the field was exceptional.”