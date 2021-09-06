Powerlifting federation pays courtesy call on Director of Sport

Three prominent members of the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) recently paid a courtesy visit on Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle, where they briefed him on their recent international accomplishments.

The federation’s plans for the immediate and near future were also discussed with Ninvalle at his Middle Street office by secretary of the body, Roger Rogers who was also accompanied by Vice President, Andrew Austin and Organising Secretary/Public Relations Officer, Mark Seymour.

During the visit, the trio reminded Ninvalle that Team Guyana earned a total of eight (8) medals, six gold, and two silver at the 18th Annual NAPF/FESUPO Pan-American Regional Powerlifting Championships which were held in Orlando, Florida mid last month.