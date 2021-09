Guyana Amazon Warriors’ opener, Chandrapaul Hemraj revealed that it was Shoaib Malik’s presence at the crease that allowed him to reach his maiden T20 century.

The 28-year-old left-hander needed one run to get to triple figures and one for Warriors to reach their target against Barbados Royals. He reached both landmarks by hitting a six.

Hemraj had earlier added 103 runs for the opening stand with Brandon King in their chase of 131 for victory.