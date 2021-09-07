Region Six schools reopen but poor turnout seen

Region Six’s primary and nursery schools reopened yesterday for face-to-face learning but while there was a poor turnout of students overall, parents who opted to send their children to school were happy with the arrangements.

For primary schools, Grade Six students will attend all five days, while Grade One students will attend Monday, Grade Two students on Tuesday, Grade Three students on Wednesday, Grade Four students on Thursday and Grade Five students on Fridays. However, nursery school children will attend two days per week as specified by their individual schools.

Parents who spoke with Stabroek News yesterday stressed that they were eager to have their children return to school as they feel the online classes were not meeting their needs.