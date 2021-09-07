Best is yet to come for Griffith’s Warriors

Guyana Amazon Warriors’ lead coach, Rayon Griffith reckons the best is yet to come in this season’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with the focus on the semi-finals.

Griffith discussed his team’s confidence boosting win during a virtual press conference yesterday while referencing their roller-coaster tournament to date.

According to Griffith, “We have been playing good cricket but we haven’t played our best so we are looking for the right time to peak and keep moving and just gain points and deal with the last four who qualify and take it step-by-step.”