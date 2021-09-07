KSM Investment, Bakewell and BM Soat join with RHTYSC home assistance project

Local businesses KSM Investment, Bakewell and BM Soat are the latest companies to join the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club’s efforts to construct a new home for the family of Chunilall Sonaroo.

Specifically leading the charge are the Rose Hall Town Namilco Thunderbolt Flour under-21 and first-division teams along with the Bakewell under-17 and second-division teams. The aim is to construct a 20’ by 24’ home for the family.

Already on board are the Florida-Guyana Hope, Crabwood Relief, Regal Stationery and Navin and Sons Construction.