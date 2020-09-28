Bakewell renews Naeem Nasir Memorial sponsorship with RHTYSC

The Rose Hall town Youth (RHTYSC) and it’s 10 cricket teams have already distributed close to 6000 food hampers to residents in the ancient county of Berbice.

This is according to a release from the club which stated that that amount is expected to increase by a few hundred more as the result of the long standing relationship between the club and Bakewell.

The company, last Wednesday, renewed its sponsorship of the annual Naeem Nasir Memorial programme in memory of the late Chief Executive Officer and Founder of the Bakewell company.