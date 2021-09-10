30 children attempted suicide in first half of 2021

A total of 30 children, including 25 girls, attempted suicide during the first half of the year, according to the Human Services Ministry, which says that recent studies show that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a serious impact on mental health wellness.

Ahead of today’s observation of World Suicide Prevention Day, the ministry on Wednesday revealed the statistics, while noting the need for the recognition of warning signs as well as critical support.

The theme for this year’s observation is “Creating Hope through Action.”

“We stand with Guyana and the rest of the world in recognizing the importance of tangible intervention to save lives,” the ministry said in a statement, while also highlighting that Guyana has been unable to shake its high suicide rate, with the most affected groups being youth and women, and drivers being varying forms of abuse.

Referencing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on mental health of both adolescents and adults, the ministry noted that in Guyana there have been 147 suicides, with 120 being men. It added that 19 of the suicides were by persons between the ages of five and 19, while 109 were by persons between the ages of 20 and 60. The release stated that Regions Three, Four and Six accounted for the largest numbers of those deaths.

While detailing the suicide attempts by children, the ministry noted that reports revealed that 30% of those between 15 and 19 stated that they couldn’t share their problems with anyone. “This alarming trend signals the need for adults to recognize the pre-emptive signs, identify the triggers and offer critical support through listening in a non-judgmental or understanding way, creating a support network and being proactive in getting that young professional help if necessary and developing a trustworthy relationship that invites confidence,” it added.

The statement said that suicidal thoughts are often the result of difficulties when coping with mental health, which lead to persons turning to alcohol and drug use, isolating themselves, and demonstrating irritability, which in turn could result in depression and self-harm.

However, the ministry said it is preventable through “collectivity in awareness, accurate information dissemination, and concern for each other by not dismissing any persons when they express suicidal intent or exhibit signs of depression or other mental health issues.”

“Anyone who attempted suicide will tell you the stigma surrounding mental health and illness is demoralising, crippling and pushes them further into an abyss of hopelessness. Unless we can stop treating it as a taboo subject and peel away the layers of societal insensitivity and treat attempts for what they are, a cry for help, we will continue to see the relentless surge of self-harm,” it added.

The ministry said that strengthening coping mechanisms also requires more open and frank dialogues among various groups including spouses, parents, and children. This will enable early interventions. According to the human Services ministry, “everyone has a role to play by reaching out to a loved one or a friend who they think may be having difficulties coping with life and reassuring them that their lives are valuable.”

A toll-free 914 hotline is available for persons to call and reports acts of domestic and sexual violence. This service will allow for persons to speak to trained social workers or survivors’ advocates who will assist them. The Child Care and Protection Agency is also a support organization which the Ministry offers support through, to children who may be having a hard time coping.