CDC begins national disaster baseline assessment

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) in collaboration with the Pacific Disaster Center (PDC) on Wednesday commenced a one-year National Disaster Baseline Assessment for Guyana.

Director General of the CDC Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig said that the assessment aims to establish a national baseline for priority hazards and vulnerable communities and populations, with requisite mapping and analysis that will strengthen Disaster Risk Management.

“I wish to take this opportunity to thank the Pacific Disaster Center for the support to conduct this timely assessment, especially given our most recent experience with the May/June, 2021 floods, which have caused devastating impacts across the entire country, and are projected to have long term effects on the livelihood of our citizens and the economy,” he said during remarks at the virtual launch.

He noted that the CDC has been working on building partnerships with agencies such as the PDC that have the experience and capabilities to guide and support much needed interventions and modern solutions in Disaster Risk Management. The assessment process will include Risk and Vulnerability Assessments that will examine several components of risk, including exposure to hazards, vulnerability, coping capacity, and existing disaster management capabilities for Guyana.

According to Craig, with the support of PDC, the CDC expects to integrate national priorities and stakeholder feedback throughout every step of the assessment.

“We are committed to a multi- stakeholder approach for Disaster Risk Management and anticipate that the assessment process will create a platform for a wide range of sectors to collaborate. The Commission recognises that a paradigm shift is needed for disaster risk reduction and management in Guyana, specifically in areas of science and technology. Through this partnership, a DisasterAWARE Platform would be established. This virtual platform is one of the most accurate and reliable early warning and multi-hazard monitoring platforms used by several governments and humanitarian organisations globally,” he added.

Through the assessment, the CDC also hopes to make efforts to address the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030 and explicitly the use of science-based information and technologies in Priority for Action 1, which is Understanding Risk.

The Director General noted that Guyana’s vulnerability to hazards will be further exacerbated by the inevitable effects of climate change in the coming years, while adding that the recent May-June floods have demonstrated that greater efforts are needed to better prepare for future events.

He stated that through this process and future partnership with the PDC, Guyana aims to be on par with many other developing countries that are implementing innovative ways to strengthen disaster risk reduction and management with the use of technology.

Craig said that the CDC has recognised that this Baseline Assessment is an important step towards establishing a sustainable system for risk assessments in Guyana, which would create the platform for a standardised process that allows for easy access, updating, guiding, and informing critical decision-making through empirical data and methodologies across sectors.

“It is important that we recognize that this system is not absolute and will require continuous development and updates as such your agency’s support and commitment to the process is required,” he further stated.

Prime Minister Mark Phillips and the PDC’s Director of Global Operation Dr Erin Hughey were also present at the event.