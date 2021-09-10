Police record 20% reduction in serious crimes

The Guyana Police Force is reporting a 20% decrease in serious crimes for the year up to September 6, compared with the same period last year, although there has been a significant rise in reports of rape.

Murder, rape, armed robbery, robbery with aggravation, break and enter and larceny, larceny from person, robbery with violence, robbery, burglary and kidnapping are the offences which are deemed serious crimes by the police.

Director of the GPF’s Corporate Communications Unit Mark Ramotar released the statistics for the periods of January 1 to September 6, 2020, and 2021.