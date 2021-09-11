Acting Town Clerk says city’s operations at standstill due to impasse over appointment

Acting Town Clerk Candace Nelson yesterday said that the business of the council is being hindered by the failure of some council officials to recognise her in her acting position.

At a press conference, she said that the council is at a standstill but added that she is hoping that they will be able to overcome and move forward by taking the citizens into consideration.

Even with the challenges, Nelson declared that she will continue to do her best to function within the ambit of the law. She made mention of the heavy resistance she faces but assured that she is working to carry out the work of the council.