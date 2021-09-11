Ali hands over boom sprayers for Region Two farmers -says set up of fertilizer plant, call centre being examined

President Irfaan Ali on Friday presented five boom sprayers costing $6 million to the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) and the Rice Producers’ Association (RPA) to help Region Two’s farmers combat paddy bugs.

During a multi-stakeholder meeting with rice farmers, millers, and residents on the RPA tarmac, held as part of a Cabinet outreach, Ali said the region will be getting machinery that will further boost the agriculture sector.

During his address to the gathering, he also said that an agenda of action will be implemented at the end of the outreach to further address issues affecting residents.