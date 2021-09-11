While maintaining that Guyana is committed to peaceful relations with its neighbours, President Irfaan Ali on Friday assured residents that Essequibo would not be used as a “sacrificial lamb” for negotiations to resolve Venezuela’s internal political issues.
“We will not be bullied,” Ali told residents at a meeting in Anna Regina as he and Cabinet began an outreach to Region Two.
His comments came in wake of a new agreement this week by Venezuela’s government and its joint opposition to press their longstanding claim to Essequibo.