‘We will not be bullied’ -Ali says Guyana will continue to be guided by Int’l Court on Venezuela claim to E’quibo

While maintaining that Guyana is committed to peaceful relations with its neighbours, President Irfaan Ali on Friday assured residents that Essequibo would not be used as a “sacrificial lamb” for negotiations to resolve Venezuela’s internal political issues.

“We will not be bullied,” Ali told residents at a meeting in Anna Regina as he and Cabinet began an outreach to Region Two.

His comments came in wake of a new agreement this week by Venezuela’s government and its joint opposition to press their longstanding claim to Essequibo.