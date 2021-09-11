10 more with COVID die

The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday announced that 10 more persons who were infected with COVID-19 have died, taking the country’s pandemic death toll to 669.

In a statement, the ministry identified the deceased as seven women and three men, ranging in age from 50 to 85, who succumbed on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Eight of them were from Region Four, while the others were from Region Two and Region Three.

According to the ministry, the patients were admitted with COVID-19-like symptoms but died while receiving care at the ministry’s medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.