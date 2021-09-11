Citizens apparently have no right to question conflicting conclusions on Sputnik V vaccine

Dear Editor,

One of the legacies of the colonialism seems to be the arrogance of those in the know against those who are supposedly ignorant. The divide in this pandemic, between some health professionals res-ponsible and those who pay their salaries is not helpful. This thing named ‘science’ is supposed to be the governing decision. And the frightening thing about ‘herd’ implies some kind of ‘sheep’-like thing, where everyone just blindly follows.

The World Health Organisation is supposed to be a credible organisation. They have not approved the Sputnik V vaccine as yet as they await data. The Ministry of Health in Guyana, though is supposed to be another credible organisation. They approved Sputnik V Vaccine. So citizens who are supposedly stupid apparently have no right to question why these two credible sources have conflicting conclusions on the Sputnik V vaccine. And apparently the plantation continues, as we are to be whipped into making choices for the ‘common good’ without any engagement, any discussion.

It seems that there is a clash between the philosophies of ‘treating diseases’ rather than ‘treating human beings’. Instead of this arrogance, this pushing away and rejection of those who have questions and fears, it might be useful for those responsible for the pandemic to contract people who have the skills and compassion to mediate and engage and help discuss the best health outcomes. Not all health professionals it seems, have learned these skills in their training.

Sincerely,

Vidyaratha Kissoon