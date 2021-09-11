The Attorney-General is well aware that my address remains constant

Dear Editor,

On June 22, 2021, I read an online article carried by Newsroom, “$20M Lawsuit: AG sues Ferguson for slander over claims he distributed ID cards on E’Day.” At the time of preparing this missive for publication in your letters’ column, September 9, 2021, I have not received nor served any court documents from a Marshal or any other Officer from the Supreme Court of Judicature. I appeared on several media platforms; HGP Channel 67, News Talk Radio Guyana (NTRG), 103.1 FM and Capitol News, where the Hosts or Reporters while interviewing me on issues of national importance, requested updates on this matter. The appropriate responses were provided and publicly aired subsequently – “I have not been served any documents by the courts…”

Editor, exactly two weeks ago on August 25, 2021, I appeared on the programme, “BEYOND THE SURFACE,” hosted by Mr. Wendell Badrie of HGP Channel 67. I was asked to provide information and updates on this matter. Again, my responses remained similar, since nothing has changed. Further Editor, I am a Public Official, currently serving as a Member of Parliament and my address is well known. May I remind you that Mr. Nandlall was integrally involved in matters (Annette Ferguson vs Bharrat Jagdeo), currently engaging the High Courts. Therefore, he is well aware of my address, since documents in his possession have my address. Consequently, at all material times, I have made myself available to be served and ready to provide responses to the claims brought against me. Additionally, there were several sittings of the National Assembly after the publication of the article on June 22, 2021, where I attended on all occasions.

August 9, 2021 was the last sitting for the First Session of the National Assembly, prior to the Assembly going into recess on August 10, 2021. The session started just before 11:30hrs on August 9, 2021 and ended just before 05:00hrs on the morning of August 10, 2021. I attended in person and participated in several debates during the period, of which Mr. Nandlall was present and actively participated in several debates too. The question one should and must be concerned about, “why has Mr. Nandlall failed to make the necessary arrangements for me to be served on the days of the National Assembly, where he is fully cognizant that my presence will be there?” May I draw attention to the Officers of the Courts, including Chief Justice Hon. Roxanne George-Wiltshire, CCH and other Judges of the High Court that I have not been served any documents from the Court and trust that there is no surreptitious motive to indicate that I cannot be located or I have avoided services.

Sincerely,

Ms. Annette Ferguson, MP

APNU+AFC