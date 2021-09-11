Little resistance from Windies as South Africa win again

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Opener Laura Wolvaardt shone with an unbeaten half-century as West Indies Women proved light work for South Africa Women, slumping to a heavy nine-wicket loss in yesterday’s second One-Day International at Coolidge Cricket Ground.

Not for the first time, the home side’s capricious batting led to their downfall, able to only muster a woefully inadequate 120 before being dismissed in the 45th over, after choosing to bat first.

Kycia Knight top-scored with 22 at number five while rookie Qiana Joseph scored 21, after entering at number seven.

The experienced likes of Deandra Dottin (1), along with openers Hayley Matthews (3) and Kyshona Knight (5), all failed.

With the trio falling to new ball seamer Marizanne Kapp (3-24), West Indies were tottering on 18 for three in the 12th over before Kycia stitched up the innings in a 31-run, fourth wicket stand with Chedean Nation (15).

When both fell within 17 deliveries of each other and with only seven runs added, Joseph combined with Shabika Gajnabi (14) to put on a further 28 for the sixth wicket and salvage something from the innings.

Seamer Ayabonga Khaka (2-13) along with leg-spinners Dane van Niekerk (2-14) and Sune Luus (2-27) all supported with two wickets each.

In-form Wolvaardt then hit an unbeaten 71 off 84 balls with eight fours to spearhead South Africa Women’s uncomplicated chase.

The 22-year-old posted 35 for the first wicket with Lizelle Lee (18) before putting on a further 86 with Laura Goodall (25 not out) in an unbroken second wicket partnership.

Goodall faced 51 deliveries and struck three fours but it was Wolvaardt who finished the game in style with two consecutive boundaries off Dottin’s medium pace.