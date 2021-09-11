Quincy Lacon parodies ‘Fresh Prince’ with GT remix

One of the most hilarious entertaining pieces this week was a remix of the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” theme song by Lindener Quincy ‘Ego’ Lacon, called “Fresh Prince of GT”. The release of the video on Facebook on Wednesday garnered thousands of reactions and hundreds of shares.

Ego, a popular artiste and Facebook comedian who is a huge fan of the “Fresh Prince” sitcom did the remix for his social media fans but said he never expected the video to cause so much fuss.

Many viewers have commended the singer, noting that his remix comes at a time when political tensions are high as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccines.

The singer said that after reflecting on the lifestyle in Linden, he arrived at the idea of producing a funny piece that people could relate to and also find hilarious.

“The feedback from the remix has been great. The majority of the persons reacting to the video have had positive comments. There are some people who would have shared different views… But, the feedback has been amazing and on that note, I would like to thank so many people for their feedback, for those who shared the video or whether they downloaded the video and reposted it. I received so many calls, so many congratulatory messages and ‘big ups’ so the feedback has been overwhelming,” enthused Ego.

“Fresh Prince of GT” has also been aired on 93.1 FM and 104.3 in Linden.

Not expecting that it would blow up, Ego did not put too much effort into recording the song and settled for recording at his home studio. After the song went viral, people began requesting a video, which was produced by Ssignal Productions and directed by Ego himself. Featured in the video was model Janeil Cumberbatch.

Meanwhile, Ego has just recorded a Soca song called “I’m Looking for a Wife” and he swore that the title is a true representation of his situation; he is indeed looking for a wife. The song is slated to be released soon.

Ego is also working on a cover album which features him singing covers of popular songs including the well-known “Sharon, Sharon” by late Guyanese singer, Mark Bryan.

To have a listen, “Fresh Prince of GT” can be found on Ego’s Facebook page at Quincy Lacon or on his YouTube channel, ‘Quincy Talk Out’.