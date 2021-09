A Corentyne shopkeeper is now in police custody after she allegedly assaulted a nine-year-old girl who complained about purchasing hard tennis rolls from her.

According to the Guyana Police Force, the incident occurred at Number 50 Village, Corentyne.

The police said that the victim’s grandmother sent her to the grocery store to purchase a bag of tennis rolls. However, after returning home the grandmother asked her to return the tennis rolls since it was “hard”.