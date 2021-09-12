Gov’t trusting businesses to enforce new restriction on unvaccinated

With government now mandating that persons either show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative PCR test result in order to enter some public spaces, including malls, supermarkets and banks, Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony has said that enforcement of the new measure would depend entirely on the owners while the National COVID-19 Task Force would be making random checks.

The new measure, which has come amidst rising COVID infections and deaths, specifies that only vaccinated persons can access public buildings and privately-owned buildings accessed by the public on demand. Those who are unvaccinated would have to make an appointment and provide a recent negative PCR test from an approved private medical facility, which many say is not financially feasible.