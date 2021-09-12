49 COVID deaths recorded in first 10 days of September

The country’s COVID-19 death toll for September moved to 49 up to Friday, when five more deaths were recorded.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday confirmed the latest fatalities, including a 35-year-old woman, which has taken the country’s overall death toll from COVID-19 to 674.

According to a statement by the Ministry, the latest deceased are a 37-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man from Region Two, a 78-year-old woman from Region Five, along with two women, ages 35 and 57, from Region Four. They all died on September 10 while receiving care at state medical institutions.