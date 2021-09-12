Religious bodies advise members of compliance with new vaccination measures -no biblical basis against inoculation, says one elder

Several religious organisations in Guyana have signalled their intention to comply with the COVID-19 emergency measures which require that members either provide proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test before accessing any place of worship.

They, however, in many cases have also decided to maintain virtual worship as an expression of support for unvaccinated members, including those who object to vaccination as a matter of conscience.

The Executive Presbytery of the Assemblies of God in Guyana is recommending full compliance with the law.