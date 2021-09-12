Two to stand trial in Trinidad for murder of British couple

(Trinidad Express) Two men have been committed to stand trial for the murder of an elderly British couple in Tobago almost six years ago.

Richard Wheeler and his wife, Grace Wheeler, were murdered on October 20, 2015, in the their Carnbee home.

St Vincent national Naajip Hills and Mt Pleasant, Tobago, resident Andre Romeo were charged with the double murder in late 2015.

They were not called upon to plead to the indictable charge and have been appearing in the Magistrates’ Court since then.

They appeared virtually before Scarborough Magistrate Joanne Connor on Thursday.

Over the six-year period the matter was being heard, video footage and witness statements were tendered.

On Thursday, the court ruled there was sufficient evidence to commit the men to stand trial for murder before the High Court.

Richard Wheeler, 73, was a lawyer with Lex Caribbean and specialised in conveyance and property law.

His 67-year-old wife, Grace, was a real estate agent. They were found dead at their Carnbee home.

Grace Wheeler’s throat had been slit, and her husband sustained several wounds to his body. Their home was ransacked.

Police suspected robbery was the motive, as the couple’s home had been burgled on several occasions. A security alarm system had been installed recently at the home in 2015, and the Wheelers had gotten guard dogs.