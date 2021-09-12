GHB president Fernandes mulls hockey resumption

Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) President Philip Fernandes, spoke with Stabroek Sport recently on the impact of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and the structures currently being formulated and instituted by the association in recognition of a possible resumption.

The following is a transcript of the brief exclusive interview.

SS: With the COVID-19 pandemic showing no signs of abating, what are the intentions of the GHB for the remainder of the year especially on the local front?

PF: “The GHB had suspended all competitions in February 2020 as a result of the recommendations and requirements of the government and Covid Task Force. Our sport has suffered badly as a result of more than a year of inaction. Our athletes have either been laid up in their homes struggling to engage in some form of physical activity to stay healthy or turned to other sports which may have been allowed to carry on as a result of differing conditions.

“The GHB has recently written to the COVID Task force seeking permission to resume competition under restricted conditions of adequate social distancing and sanitization etc. We are awaiting a response and are hopeful that we will get the green light to resume. If we are successful in our request, it is our intention to have a one-day competition for seniors, a competition for juniors and then our national indoor and the Diamond Mineral Water Indoor in December.”

SS: In terms of overseas play and competitions, what is the position and overall posture of the GHB? Is the GHB exploring the possibility of competing overseas? If so, can you please state at what tournament and what is the status of preparation?

PF: “The GHB has no plans for international competition for the rest of 2021. So far for the year, the women’s team was the only one to compete internationally, doing so at the Indoor PanAm Cup in Pennsylvania. The team trained without any difficulty but stumbled at the final hurdle when late injuries and positive COVID tests in Philadelphia created major barriers to a successful performance. The next international competitions are likely to be held in the first and second quarter of 2022 but the details are yet to be announced.”

Guyana lost their four matches convincingly at the 2021 Indoor Pan Am Cup, the only international event which the discipline of hockey competed at. The Guyanese suffered defeats to the United States [20-2], Argentina [14-0], Canada [13-0] and Uruguay [7-1].

SS: Has the GHB enacted or is in the process of formulating a system and structure for the return to local competitive play?

PF: “The GHB, in collaboration with medical personnel and taking into consideration the advice provided by the FIH (International Hockey Federation), has created a document outlining protocols for the safe return to play. This document provides guidance for several stages of resumption and has been circulated to all clubs for their guidance.”

SS: Similarly, will a robust testing system or mechanism be employed if local action or training for overseas events are on the agenda?

PF: “PCR testing is very expensive and so it is not possible to have this done frequently. Our focus would then be on prevention of spread by having athletes and their equipment, gear bags, sticks etc., remain separated as much as possible while we ensure proper sanitation and temperature checks etc. Testing would be done if there was reason to suspect that anyone may have the virus.”