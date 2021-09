Despite a 19-ball half century from Akshaya Persaud, New York Lions defeated Bachan by 137 runs in the Deo and Sons T20 League on Saturday.

Playing at Beach 32 Ground, New York, Bachan won the toss and inserted NY Lions who raced to 265 for five in their allotted overs.

Bachan, in the chase, were all out in 16 overs for just 128.