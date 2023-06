Former national youth players, Alex Algoo and Kevin Christian chalked up centuries over the weekend as the Guyanese men enjoyed a good showing in New York.

Playing in the Deo and Sons Division A Premier League at Beach 32, Christian’s triple figures resulted in West Coast Warriors beating Yakasari Cricket Club by 70 runs.

West Coast won the toss and opted to bat first, posting 253 for seven in their allotted 30 overs while limiting Yakasari to 183 all out in 27.3 overs.