Anna Regina businessman beaten, robbed at gunpoint

An Anna Regina businessman was on Sunday evening robbed and beaten by two unidentified armed men at his shop.

The robbery of Janack Dharie aka Sanko occurred around 7.30 pm. The men managed to cart off $700,000 cash, one bangle worth $100,000, phone cards worth $200,000, and two cell phones worth $220,000. The bangle and one of the cellphones belonged to two customers who were in the shop at the time of the robbery.

The businessman estimated his loss at over $1 million dollars. Still visibly shaken, Dharie said that he was in his shop when he was approached by the men who posed as customers. He said that at the time two other customers were in his shop when one of the men pointed his gun in their direction. He said they then pointed the weapons at him and demanded cash.