Berbice Institute teachers protest lockout

Senior teachers were locked out of the Berbice Educational Institute yesterday when they visited to sort incoming Grade 10 students into their respective streams.

The lockout was as a result of the Ministry of Education policy restricting access to teachers who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they can show proof of a negative PCR test result.

As a result, a group of teachers subsequently held a peaceful protest outside of the school. One teacher explained, “The senior staff came this morning to conduct an important exercise—streaming of the Grade 9 students, who will be in Grade 10 and when we came this morning we were locked out of the compound.”