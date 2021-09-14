Four unvaccinated women die from COVID, 123 new cases

Four unvaccinated women are the country’s latest COVID-19 fatalities and a further 123 new cases of the virus were reported yesterday.

This was revealed by the Ministry of Health in a press release which stated that the country’s deaths as a result of the novel coronavirus now stand at 687 as four more deaths were recorded. Two of the women died on September 12 and were identified as a 62-year-old from Region Five and a 46-year-old from Region Three. The other two women who passed yesterday were identified as a 78-year-old from Region Three and an 87-year-old from Region Four.

The Ministry of Health noted that these persons were admitted patients with COVID-19 like symptoms and died while receiving care. All four of the women were unvaccinated.