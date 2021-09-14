G-Invest board in emergency meeting after reports of misuse of confidential information

An emergency meeting of the board of the Guyana Office for Investment (G-Invest) was convened yesterday in the wake of reports that confidential information had been misused by a person close to the agency to boost their business.

A letter to this effect had been published last week in Stabroek News and another letter has appeared elsewhere.

Stabroek News yesterday contacted Chairman of G-Invest, Clement Sealey for information on the meeting that was convened. He queried why the newspaper was calling him and then declined to address the question. He said: “I am out on some business here right now. I can’t talk about that right now”.