Norton, others arrested at Square of the Revolution protest

Following a protest at the Square of the Revolution, executive member of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) Aubrey Norton and several others were yesterday detained after Police claimed that they attempted to lead an illegal procession down Regent Street.

In the statement last night the Police said that nine persons were arrested for illegal procession.

“They were all released on $10,000 bail as further investigations are under-way,” the two-line statement concluded.