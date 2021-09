A construction worker died on Friday after he was struck in the head by a wire at an H. Nauth and Sons site at Unity, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara.

The deceased, Odell Richards, 40, of Lot 52 Unity-Lancaster, was injured around 10.15 am.

The police, in a statement, said Richards went to work on Friday around 8 am and according to his cousin he was seen pulling a wire, which later burst and struck him in his head.