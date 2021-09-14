T&HD for additional daily departure from Supenaam, Parika

The Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD) yesterday announced that an additional and later daily departure from both Supenaam and Parika will be available commencing Friday, September 17, 2021.

The latest departure for each day would be at 18:30 hours or 6:30 p.m.

The daily schedule would be as follows:

The first boat leaves at 5 a.m.

Second boat – between 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Third boat – 4:00 p.m. / 16:00 hours

The last boat departs at 18:30 hours / 6:30 p.m.

In a statement, the T&HD said that this is a direct response to the request of the travelling public and will facilitate both businesses and individuals.