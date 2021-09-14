CJIA arrivals up by 68% since reopening

Arrivals at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) are up by 68% since the reopening of airports back in October last year, Chairman of the Board of Directors Sanjeev Datadin said on Sunday.

Speaking during the commissioning of the airport’s newly installed Instrument Landing System and expanded runway, Datadin said that from data collected, the airport’s operations for both passenger and cargo flights are on an upward trajectory.

He pointed out that a total of 132,935 passengers arrived since October, 2020, including 108,943 passengers who arrived during this year. The total number of passengers that passed through the airport, he said, is 267,996, of whom 225,406 are from this year.