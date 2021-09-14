GCAA still probing fuel starvation in crash-landing of Roraima plane

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) probe into what caused the fuel starvation that resulted in a Roraima Airways’ Britten-Norman Trislander aircraft crash-landing at Eccles, East Bank Demerara last month, is still ongoing, Director General Lieutenant Colonel (Ret’d) Egbert Field has said.

Speaking with reporters on the sidelines of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport commissioning of its extended runway and Instrument Landing System on Sunday, Field said “We did find it was starvation of fuel. As to what led to that starvation it is still under investigation.”

He noted that with the probe still ongoing, he was not in the position to comment further.