Carpenter injured after fall at City Engineer’s Dep’t

A carpenter attached the City Engineer’s Department sustained a broken wrist yesterday after he accidentally stepped on a rotted board and fell while he was engaged in repair works.

The injured man, who was identified as Michael Fraser, was said to have been a part of a team carrying out repair works on the first floor of the City Engineer’s Department, which is located in the City Hall compound.

City Engineer Colvern Venture, when contacted by this newspaper, stated that Fraser as a result of the accident fell from the first floor of the department and ended up on the ground floor.