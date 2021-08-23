Fuel starvation seen as main contributor to Roraima crash-landing – Edghill

Fuel starvation is suspected to be the main contributor to last Saturday’s crash-landing of Roraima Airways’ Britten-Norman Trislander at Eccles, East Bank Demerara, preliminary investigations by the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) have found, Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill said.

Speaking with Stabroek News, Edghill said that he is awaiting the official report of the probe to confirm the findings. He noted that he has already appointed an investigator to conduct an independent probe.

Fuel starvation in aviation terms is usually described as the failure of the fuel system to supply adequate fuel to allow the engine to run properly, for example due to blockage, malfunction of the pump or a vapour lock, leading to loss of power or engine stoppage.