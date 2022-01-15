Pilot in Eccles crash landing suspended for six months

Roraima Airways pilot Learie Barclay has been suspended for six months by the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) following the crash landing involving the Britten-Norman Trislander at Eccles, East Bank Demerara last August.
A letter, addressed to Barclay and seen by this newspaper, stated that his suspension was effective from August 16, 2021. As a part of his suspension he was also required to, among other things, complete 200 hours of flights under supervision of a training captain and complete the “entire Trislander Ground School Course” before his licences privilege are restored.
Barclay was also ordered to relinquish his duties as a “Training/Pilot Instructor.”