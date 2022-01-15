GTT issues scammer warning

GTT on Friday urged all subscribers to be vigilant of scammers in light of the company’s recent Christmas promotion and upcoming anniversary promotion.

In a statement, the company’s Chief Operations Officer of Mobile Service Richard Stanton was reported as saying that while the company has not received a huge amount of scam reports compared to previous years, the company is still keen on advising customers to be vigilant.

“Based on reports over the years, customers are oftentimes urged to top up an account, send MMG or even pay money to uplift prizes. We would never ask a customer for money to uplift any prize,” Stanton stressed.