GTT warns customers again about scammers

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) yesterday urged customers to be more vigilant and seek verification of promotions as the company has seen an increase in fraud reports during 2019.

According to GTT’s Vice President of Customer Experience and Quality, Orson Ferguson, the number of fraud reports has risen despite the company’s effort to put measures in place to reduce scams, as he believes scammers are evolving.

“We are constantly putting measures in place to reduce the likelihood of customers being scammed. The problem is that it all comes down to people trusting the person on the other end of the line to give them enough personal information so that they can use it to take monies out of their accounts, or even sending them the money directly,” Ferguson said in a statement from the company.