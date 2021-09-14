Venezuelan on bail over possession of ammunition

Lide Maureira, a Venezuelan national, was last week released on $60,000 bail after pleading not guilty to two charges.
Maureira, 38, of Amelia’s Ward, Linden was arraigned before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the George-town Magistrate’s Court via Zoom. He pleaded not guilty to the charges of possession of ammunition without being a licensed holder and not guilty to threatening language. He was released on $50,000 and $10,000 bail on the respective charges and will appear for trial at a later date.