Warriors face Patriots for place in tomorrow’s final

The Guyana Amazon Warriors will tackle the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots today from 14.30 hours for a chance to make it to their sixth final of the Caribbean Premier League tomorrow.

Both teams had mixed fortunes leading up to this point with Patriots beating Warriors twice at the start of the competition but faded away towards the business end of the tournament with four losses in five matches.

Warriors, on the other hand, was on the verge of elimination but rocketed to second place in the points table after winning their last three matches.