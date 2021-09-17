DDL packaged fruit juice, milk production in the pipeline

Having established a noteworthy reputation locally, regionally and internationally, for its accomplishments in the rum manufacturing sector, Demerara Distillers Ltd is moving to further consolidate its more recent pursuits in the beverages sector through the launch of a plant designed to help meet the needs of a growing local fruit-based beverage market as well the dairy market.

A new plant which will enable the significant enhancement of the company’s TOPCO brand of juices and introduce a new milk-based beverage is currently “in commissioning mode,” DDL Executive Chairman Komal Samaroo told Stabroek Business in a recent interview. “We have designed a very flexible plant that gives us options,” Samaroo told this newspaper.