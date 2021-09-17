Jamaica’s executes first ever marijuana-related export to Germany

Further evidence that the one-time much stigmatised marijuana is ‘going places’ in the global medicine and cosmetics industries emerged recently with the reported signing of an Agreement that allows for the Australian-headquartered medicinal ganja company, CANNIM, to legally export the ganja flower into Germany.

Regarded as one of the world’s most significant medicinal ganja markets, Germany’s agreement with CANNIM is a key step towards realising the company’s goal of becoming a global leader in the medicinal and wellness ganja sectors, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer Stuart Marsh says. Marsh reportedly sees the move as representing a “huge opportunity” for CANNIM that “enhances its ability to cultivate high-quality, medical grade Jamaican ganja.”

Beyond that, the development marks the continuation of a global acceptance for marijuana that leaves behind not only the ugly stigma once associated with it but the widespread danger of prosecution and imprisonment associated with possession, a circumstance which some countries in the Caribbean are yet to leave behind.

Seemingly regarding the CANNIM deal as an important breakthrough for the country’s marijuana industry, Jamaica’s Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Audley Shaw, has reportedly described the development as a landmark achievement for the CARICOM member country. CANNIM’s Chief Commercial Officer Stuart Marsh has said that in the process of executing the transaction, the Jamaican government had demonstrated a willingness to expedite the improvement of interim regulations and to process the transaction in a timely manner. Marsh also gives the Jamaican authorities credit for the rigor of Jamaica’s Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA) in ensuring that Jamaica’s industry complies with international treaty obligations, a circumstance which he said had been essential in securing Jamaica’s entry to this global marijuana trade arena.

The initial shipment of ganja flowers exported to Germany was grown on CANNIM’s 500-acre farm in Jamaica, representing the first batch of an ongoing supply, with significant quantities of the product ready to be released into Germany over the coming months.

CANNIM has created a partnership with Cantourage, a Berlin-based cannabis company that has established itself as one of the leading European companies in the medical cannabis sector, providing products in various market segments including dried flowers, and various extracts.

Leading marijuana-related sales in the United States are projected to earn as much as US$23 billion.