Baby among three more COVID deaths

A five-month-old baby girl is among three more COVID-19 fatalities announced today by the Health Ministry.

The new fatalities take the total number of deaths recorded in Guyana from the pandemic to 706.

The five-month-old baby girl, who was from Region One, died on September 16. While the Ministry listed the child as unvaccinated, none of the available COVID-19 vaccines have been approved for babies.

The other two fatalities were a partially-vaccinated 69-year-old man, and a fully-vaccinated 79-year-old man, who were both from Region Four.

“The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at our medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests,” the Health Ministry said in a statement.