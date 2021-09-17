4 years and 8 months of excuses from NIS

Dear Editor,

I worked for over 19 years and paid my NIS. In 2016 when I received my NIS pension I realised that I received the minimum which is $30,000.00 monthly. On checking I realised I was not paid for the four years I worked with the Guyana Police Force. Checking further, the last year I had 48 contributions but 14 contributions was paid. I appealed my case in January 2017 and after four years eight months, my case is still to be heard. On calling the number given by NIS there is one excuse or another, right now the excuse is COVID 19 so there is no Tribunal Meeting. I called in April 2021 and was told they are looking into Tribunal Meetings now, I called again in August 2021 and was told they have not gotten to my area. I am tired of all the excuses and I am hoping that I can receive a swift favorable response. Thank you.

Sincerely,

Ms. Olva Wilson