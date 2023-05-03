My NIS record has still not been updated

Dear Editor,

In December 2022, I requested a print-out of my NIS contributions to date, from the Mahaicony office, since I am approaching the age of statutory retirement.

I was able to obtain this document without any difficulty. However, a perusal of same showed that around 120 contributions were missing during the 1990s. I was advised by the Mahaicony office to visit the NIS office on Camp Street to get it sorted out. This I did, and was told by officers at the Camp Street office that I need to get a record of service from the Ministry of Education in order for them to update my records.

I requested, and uplifted a record of my service from the Ministry of Education which stated that I worked during that period and that my contributions were paid to NIS. The said record of service was submitted to the NIS office on Camp Street in January, 2023. Since then, I have been checking on a regular basis to see if my NIS contributions were updated. However, every time I called, the curt response was ‘Sir, it is still processing’.

Something seems to be very wrong at NIS. Why after four months a simple record cannot be updated, even after the information was provided by the Ministry of Education?

Thus, I am hereby calling on the relevant authorities to please look into the functionality of this department, introduce reforms, if necessary, and ensure that the employees are answerable for their actions or lack of action. Many members of the public have lost faith in the NIS because of the inaction of some of the employees. A case of a few bad apples maybe.

With regards.

Yours Sincerely,

Janaknauth Panchu