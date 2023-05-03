Dear Editor,

One observes the publication of appointments of Teachers by the Teaching Service Commission in the same old stultified Job Structure to be effective from May 1, 2023, even though the parties named would not have received confirmatory letters regarding salary and possibly changed conditions of employment – disturbing evidence of authoritarianism.

If at all there will be any increments in pay, it is to be noted that a few so-called senior grades remunerate less than those from which the promotion is made. The increments in any case are insultingly minimal – within the narrowest scales anywhere — an embarrassment to named promotees who must be congratulated anyhow – presumably by the Guyana Teachers’ Union who can hardly be respected by their Caribbean counterparts.

No single Administration or the GTU for that matter has shown interest or intelligence about upgrading the quality of lives of the most productive Public Servant in the country. Their successful products also include Ministers.

Yours faithfully,

E B John