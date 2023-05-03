I support this walk from Crabwood Creek to Supenaam

Dear Editor,

I wish to add my voice and support for the 65-year-old Guyanese gentleman who will embark on a walk across the coastland of Guyana from Crabwood Creek on the Corentyne Coast all the way to Supenaam on the Essequibo Coast on Thursday May 4th, 2023 from 9:00 a.m local time. (See https://youtu.be/ 8gDN6wS7iBs)

As the great Dave Martins sang beautifully, ‘is awee own’.

Guyanese families of all ethnicities have suffered the indignity of being unable to afford the basics of a comfortable life despite the massive natural and other wealth of ‘El Dorado’.

Walk on my brother and I will follow you from here in Toronto, Canada and while my thoughts will walk alongside you, rest assured if I was in Guyana, I will be walking the beautiful Corentyne Coast with you.

May God bless you my brother and please include the tassa and the drums, our national musical instruments.

Let the sounds and cries of a nation reverberate throughout the land as the fear that stalks the land is replaced with confidence and clarity amongst the people.

Yours faithfully,

Kris Kooblall

Toronto, Canada